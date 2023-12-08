SNOW THREAT LOWERED, WIDESPREAD RAIN SATURDAY THEN DRY PERIOD BEGINS SUNDAY

By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
It’s December and yet it feels like the fall season! Temperatures continue to warm quickly reaching near or at 50 degrees for most areas by noon. With a breezy south-southwest wind, high temperatures will fly into the 50s this afternoon. Folks in the Northwoods will have cooler highs in the 40s. Regardless, our temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year!

The skyline continues to be a mix of sun and clouds, but eventually clouds will thicken up area-wide this Friday evening, as our next weathermaker arrives...

We’ll get showers Saturday morning. Most of us will see one-quarter to a half an inch of rain. The showers will be moving out of eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon. However, some wet snow is still likely to the northwest of the Fox Valley. Flakes will be possible through Saturday night. An inch or two may fall across northcentral Wisconsin, but there’s no need for your shovel farther to the east.

After this storm system is gone, seasonably cold weather returns on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s. Our temperatures won’t change too much through the middle of next week. Looking ahead, next week looks rather dry. The lack of snow in the forecast, may cause concern on whether or not we’ll see a White Christmas this year. Stay tuned over the next several days...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Rain by sunrise. Some fog late. LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Wet snow at times NORTHWEST. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Cool and mostly sunny. Clouds at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 43

