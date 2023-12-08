RAIN THEN SNOW SATURDAY, BLUSTERY & COLDER SUNDAY

The weather maker we’ve been talking about all week long finally moves in tonight. Look for rain to develop after midnight and continue through the morning hours of Saturday. Some wet snow could mix in across the Northwoods during this time with some minor accumulation (1″ or less) if it occurs. Most of the precipitation will be rain to start, and it may add up between 1/4″ and 1/2″ or more.

Rain Potential (WBAY)

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s... but temperatures will cool by late afternoon and evening into the 30s, supporting snow shower activity across the area. Snow showers should come to an end in most spots by daybreak Sunday. There is chance of 1-2″ to fall across the Northwoods with perhaps a coating farther south towards Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Temperatures will dip below freezing by Sunday morning so we’ll need to stay alert for slick spots on area roadways, especially those bridges and overpasses.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

Gradual clearing is on track for Sunday but it will be blustery and colder. Look for highs in the 30s but a wind chill factor in the 20s. Highs in the 30s continue through Wednesday with more 40s by Thursday and Friday.

The weather pattern is shaping up to be pretty quiet for the next week or two. There aren’t too many encouraging signs (at least right now) of a major snow event before Christmas but many things can change so don’t lose hope just yet. Our next best chance of precipitation after Saturday looks to be next Friday in the form of rain showers.

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 2-7 MPH

SATURDAY: W/SW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Rain develops after midnight. LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Wet snow at times NORTHWEST. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & seasonably cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Mild. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.