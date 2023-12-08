Packers super fan Mean Gene immortalized with a bobblehead

Bobblehead of Green Bay Packers superfan Eugene "Mean Gene" Greening
Bobblehead of Green Bay Packers superfan Eugene "Mean Gene" Greening(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is immortalizing a Packers superfan with his own springy-neck likeness.

Long-time Green Bay Packers fan Eugene “Mean Gene” Greening is the unofficial mascot of the weekly football talk show “Clubhouse Live.”

The 79-year-old U.S. Army veteran and retired truck driver has been a season ticket holder for 23 years, according to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

The Mean Gene bobbleheads are being sold online by the Milwaukee-based hall of fame and BobblesGalore for $38, including the shipping charge.

