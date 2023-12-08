Oshkosh’s Halburton outduels Bucks in NBA In-Season Tourney semifinals
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North HS alum Tyrese Haliburton scores 27 points, including some clutch buckets, to pace the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.
Haliburton also handed out 15 assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it wasn’t enough.
