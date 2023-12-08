Oshkosh’s Halburton outduels Bucks in NBA In-Season Tourney semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Indiana Pacers center Myles...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North HS alum Tyrese Haliburton scores 27 points, including some clutch buckets, to pace the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton also handed out 15 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it wasn’t enough.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

