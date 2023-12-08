Oshkosh’s Halburton outduels Bucks in NBA In-Season Tourney semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North HS alum Tyrese Haliburton scores 27 points, including some clutch buckets, to pace the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton also handed out 15 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it wasn’t enough.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.