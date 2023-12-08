Oneida man sentenced on drug and gun charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man received a 12-year federal prison sentence Thursday following a guilty plea to drug and gun charges.

Gerald B. Diamond II, a former resident of Green Bay and an enrolled member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and prohibited possession of a firearm back in August.

In a statement issued Friday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin cited court documents which said law enforcement pulled over Diamond back in March. Authorities said he was driving a vehicle east of Keshena on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Diamond was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to previous probation violations.

According to authorities, a search of the vehicle revealed over two pounds of marijuana, 14.23 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, 6.69 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, other controlled substances, numerous items consistent with the use and sale of drugs, .22 caliber ammunition, and a Ruger .22 caliber revolver. Additionally, $566 in cash was recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney said other people in the vehicle told authorities Diamond was traveling to a nearby mobile home court to supply drugs to a known drug dealer. Diamond later admitted the drugs, cash, firearm, and paraphernalia belonged to him. At the time, Diamond was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions in Brown and Sawyer County.

In addition to his 12-year sentence, Diamond also received a three-year term of supervised release after his time in prison.

