New bill to address homelessness in Wisconsin draws controversy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill addressing the homeless issue is drawing attention in northeastern Wisconsin.

Lawmakers say Assembly Bill 689 is a bill of compassion to help get homeless people off the streets, but others say the bill aims to criminalize homelessness.

The bill first surfaced at the end of November. Major aspects of the bill include making certain grants pay for performance, so the state can withhold up to 50% for up to six months and pay out only if the agency meets at least one of 3 requirements listed in the bill. Those requirements include getting people who are homeless off the streets, keeping them there, and also helping them find jobs.

The bill also includes a plan for structured camping facilities, bringing regulations to areas known as tent cities. Anyone who doesn’t stay in that municipality’s structured area could be fined up to 500 dollars or spend a month in jail.

“I would argue this bill is a bill out of compassion, we are not going to cage individuals into homeless encampments, we are mainly focused on the vast majority of individuals that have substance abuse disorders - that we need to help these individuals help,” said Rep. Alex Dallman (R) Green Lake, author of the bill.

“So my next question is what are you high? That would be my question if somebody said this is bill compassion I would definitely find it laughable and I would say what are you smoking?” said Patti Heffernan, a Helios Recovery Coach, and member of the Housing Coalition.

Right now, this bill is moving through both chambers of the legislature. We’re told we could see action on it as early as January.

