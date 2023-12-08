Murphy’s co-hosts Nick and Katie also depart WIXX morning show

Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two longtime local radio hosts have now followed in the footsteps of the recently retired “Murphy in The Morning” at WIXX.

The station shared Friday morning that Murphy’s co-hosts, Nick and Katie, decided to leave Midwest Communications.

WIXX says they asked for a quiet exit in light of Murphy’s big retirement sendoff last week.

Murphy was on the air for more than 30 years. WIXX says Nick had been with the station for 21 years, Katie for 20 years. They haven’t said what they plan to do next.

