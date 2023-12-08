Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere opens Friday

The center opens with two exhibits on the Beatles and the Grammy Awards
The center includes a 10,000-square foot museum for touring exhibits and a 200-seat auditorium
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere officially opens its doors to the public.

The project at 221 S. Broadway has been in the works for more than two years. Construction started in August 2021, and the opening has been delayed several times.

Action 2 News got a look inside the cultural center earlier this week. The facility features a 10,000-square-foot museum for national touring exhibits, a 200-seat auditorium, a cafe and a gift shop.

All exhibits in the exhibition hall require a ticket for a timed entrance. Atrium exhibits are free to all visitors.

The opening exhibit includes “Ladies and Gentlemen... The Beatles!” which, according to the Mulva Cultural Center’s website, will take you back to the early 1960s when rock and roll emerged and features rare photographs and memorabilia.

There’s also “And the Grammy Goes To...” which gives visitors an overview of the Grammy Awards through interactive content and artifacts.

The exhibits officially open to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

There are six membership levels, ranging from $125 to $10,000 per year.

