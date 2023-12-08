More Wisconsin illnesses linked to cantaloupe, more deaths in US, Canada

A third person in the U.S. has died in an outbreak of salmonella
The FDA reports 6 to 20 illnesses in Wisconsin from a Salmonella outbreak tied to whole and cut cantaloupe
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person in the U.S. has died in an outbreak of salmonella tied to cantaloupe.

We’re also learning of more cases of people getting sick here in Wisconsin. The FDA website shows we now have 6 to 20 cases in Wisconsin.

Cases in the U.S. doubled in the past week; the FDA reports 230 cases in 38 states. There are another 129 confirmed cases and 5 deaths in six provinces in Canada. Canadian officials say most of the cases are in children 5 years old and younger but also people over 65. Officials say many attended some kind of group care, such as a day care or nursing home.

These are linked to contaminated whole cantaloupes grown in Mexico and sold under the Rudy and Malichita brands. It also involves products using pre-cut cantaloupe, including fruit cups and fruit trays.

There are several stores involved in the recall, including Aldi, Kwik Trip, and anywhere that sells the brand Created Fresh Grab ‘n’ Go fruit cups.

You can check brands and dates on the FDA website.

The Centers for Disease Control says it’s best not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know where they came from.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Two women killed in Sheboygan Falls car crash
Vehicle accident in Sheboygan Falls kills two
Local legislators respond to new marijuana decriminalization bill
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Sticker on Malachita cantaloupes. The brand is linked to an outbreak of Salmonella in the U.S....
More illnesses, another death linked to contaminated cantaloupes
Prepaid Visa cards were drained of their money before the person received them as a gift
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card draining
The Mulva Cultural Center, 221 S. Broadway in De Pere, opens its doors on Friday
Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere opens Friday
"Ladies and Gentleman... The Beatles!" is one of two exhibits at the grand opening of the...
Mulva Cultural Center opens Friday