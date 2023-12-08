More Wisconsin illnesses linked to cantaloupe, more deaths in US, Canada

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person in the U.S. has died in an outbreak of salmonella tied to cantaloupe.

We’re also learning of more cases of people getting sick here in Wisconsin. The FDA website shows we now have 6 to 20 cases in Wisconsin.

Cases in the U.S. doubled in the past week; the FDA reports 230 cases in 38 states. There are another 129 confirmed cases and 5 deaths in six provinces in Canada. Canadian officials say most of the cases are in children 5 years old and younger but also people over 65. Officials say many attended some kind of group care, such as a day care or nursing home.

These are linked to contaminated whole cantaloupes grown in Mexico and sold under the Rudy and Malichita brands. It also involves products using pre-cut cantaloupe, including fruit cups and fruit trays.

There are several stores involved in the recall, including Aldi, Kwik Trip, and anywhere that sells the brand Created Fresh Grab ‘n’ Go fruit cups.

You can check brands and dates on the FDA website.

The Centers for Disease Control says it’s best not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know where they came from.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.