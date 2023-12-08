MILD FRIDAY... RAIN ARRIVES ON SATURDAY

High clouds will begin to arrive in Northeast Wisconsin tonight after a mainly clear evening. Temperatures will dip into the low/mid 30s by midnight, but should rise thereafter. Clouds will continue to thicken Friday, but some sunny breaks are possible. Despite the increased cloudiness, temperatures will be mild for early December. Look for highs to get into the lower half of the 50s around the Fox Valley with a southerly breeze of 10 mph.

Confidence is growing on what’s going to happen with our next weathermaker... we’ve been tracking this developing storm all week. Low pressure will pass over eastern Wisconsin on Saturday, keeping the coldest air to our northwest. That means RAIN for the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore, with wet snow across the Northwoods. 1-3″ of slushy snow may fall across north-central Wisconsin through Saturday night, while a half inch of rain is possible across eastern portions of the state. There could be some light snow in eastern Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight... but any accumulation would stay under an inch. Be mindful of slick roads and black ice into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper half of the 20s.

Look for colder weather to return as the storm pulls away. Seasonable highs in the low-to-mid 30s are expected Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds clear out overnight and lows Monday morning will be in the teens to low 20s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday, but highs should continue to run in the middle 30s. We may turn a bit milder with some 40s towards the end of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. LOW: 36 (rising late)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Quite mild, but breezy at times. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy. Wet snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. Early flakes? HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable temps. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild once again. HIGH: 42

