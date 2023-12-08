Marinette Co. Cold case: search for David Hunner’s killer continues

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A decades-old, unsolved cold case in Marinette County is top of mind this time of year.

Investigators are still hoping for a break in the murder case, now 36 years later. In November of 1987, a hunter found David Hunner’s body near the town of Niagara. It’s believed Hunner had been dead for almost a week by that time.

“Time is the enemy” - those are the first four words Tracy Ertl used to describe unsolved murders in a Green Bay Press-Gazette article from 1988.

David Hunner’s name appears alongside 3 other murder victims. Some cases have since been solved; Hunner’s has not.

“Basically, they ran into a lot of dead ends,” said Detective Lt. Barry Degnitz.

Lt. Degnitz didn’t work at the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office in 1987, but he’s taken over Hunner’s cold case since.

“David Hunner was an adult male from the city of Green Bay. I don’t know how much about his background, but he came up to Marinette County in November of 1987. And he set up a makeshift camp, just north of Pembine in the town of Niagara,” said Degnitz.

According to archived newspaper clippings, a Pembine bar owner says Hunner visited her bar a few times. In early November, she said Hunner was with two men, who had picked him up hitchhiking; she described Hunner as friendly and talkative.

Lt. Degnitz said Hunner’s makeshift camp wasn’t too far away.

“It was not real far off US Highway 141. Again, he walked back and forth between Pembine and his makeshift camp,” said Degnitz.

In this newspaper clipping, from the Leader-Telegram in 1987, Hunner’s makeshift camp is described as a tent beneath a large boulder.

In the Chippewa Herald Telegram, Hunner is described as a ‘wilderness guy’, who had large rations of military food with him, along with several weapons.

“He was last seen in Pembine on the 14th of November of 1987 and was also seen on the ninth of November 1987. And he was deceased November 24th,” said Lt. Degnitz.

Hunner died execution style, one bullet to the back of his head. A hunter found him at 8:45 a.m. in a swampy area, nearly four miles from his camp. In this article, authorities believe Hunner may have been killed with his own small-caliber pistol.

Early on, investigators thought robbery might be the motive; guns were missing from Hunner’s camp. But in one report, the sheriff found money in the victim’s pocket, which potentially changed his mind.

Follow-up newspaper clippings show very little progress, as investigators search for a motive and a killer. Two carloads of evidence were taken from the scene.

It’s evidence Lt. Degnitz still has today. He hopes recent advancements in technology will be on their side this time around.

“We have some evidence in the case that has been to the crime lab and we recently resubmitted that evidence and some additional evidence to the crime lab. And hopefully, we can get a clearer picture of who we’re looking for,” said Lt. Degnitz.

Investigators also encourage people still in the area to come forward with any information.

“Not only for that timeframe when that happens, but you know, sometimes people see things after the fact you know, 510 15 years later, they see something that maybe wasn’t thought to be important at that time, but maybe it is,” said Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller.

Over the past few weeks, the sheriff’s office has received new leads in Hunner’s case. They are hoping to follow up on them in the new year.

