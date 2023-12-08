Kevin Rompa, a Costumed Caroler

Kevin was first runner-up in the fundraiser for the Salvation Army
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local celebrities were dressing up and singing for Salvation Army donations Thursday night. Instead of fancy holiday gowns and tuxedo tails, they were dressed as the Grinch, a polar bear, a Christmas tree, and other comical, iconic figures of the season.

People who attended the “Costumed Carolers” event had to guess the celebrity behind (or under) the mask in the style of TV’s “Masked Singer.”

Retired Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kevin Rompa was the polar bear who sang “Up on the Housetop.” He was first runner-up in the competition, but we’re not keeping score because it’s for charity.

The event was held at the Epic Event Center in Ashwaubenon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Two women killed in Sheboygan Falls car crash
Vehicle crash in Sheboygan Falls kills two
Adult tased at Neenah High School
Adult tased at Neenah High School, school district confirmed
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Christmas wrappings and packages
Holiday recycling
Green Bay Packers players shop at Meijer with kids from the Brown County Pals mentoring program
Packers players help kids with holiday shopping
Kingsley Enagbare (#55) signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium to raise money for the...
Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army on victory Monday
The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.
TOYS FOR TOTS giving season nearing the end