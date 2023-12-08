Kevin Rompa, a Costumed Caroler

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local celebrities were dressing up and singing for Salvation Army donations Thursday night. Instead of fancy holiday gowns and tuxedo tails, they were dressed as the Grinch, a polar bear, a Christmas tree, and other comical, iconic figures of the season.

People who attended the “Costumed Carolers” event had to guess the celebrity behind (or under) the mask in the style of TV’s “Masked Singer.”

Retired Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kevin Rompa was the polar bear who sang “Up on the Housetop.” He was first runner-up in the competition, but we’re not keeping score because it’s for charity.

The event was held at the Epic Event Center in Ashwaubenon.

