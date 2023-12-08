Fire in Grand Chute destroys combine, damages storage building

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt after a fire claimed a combine and damaged a building in Grand Chute.

Fire crews responded to a report of a storage building on fire around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Upon responding to the 1300 block of West Broadway Drive in Grand Chute, the Grand Chute Fire Department found a combine engulfed in flames in a metal storage building. Because of a lack of fire hydrants, the fire department called in multiple crews for resources.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, and everybody had evacuated prior to the fire crews arriving. The combine was a complete loss, and the structure of the storage building was slightly damaged.

Nobody was injured and no dollar loss figures are available as of now. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious.

