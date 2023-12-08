CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card draining

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re shopping for gift cards for the holidays, card draining is the latest trick thieves are using to steal your money.

We know gift cards are one of the most popular gifts for the holidays. this is why consumer experts say you have to be extra cautious. Criminals steal the money off the card before you use it, and you might not even know it happened.

We’re learning it’s a growing crime across the country.

Action 2 News anchor Brittany Schmidt said she received three Visa gift cards totaling $500 as a gift from her sister. She went to use them for the first time and there was no money left.

She immediately told her sister, who reported it to the Target store in Pennsylvania where she bought the cards.

Her sister said the cards were in packaging that didn’t appear to be tampered with, but somehow thieves got the money.

Consumer experts are warning about card draining.

They say criminals are stealing numbers off cards, and once they see the card is activated they siphon the money within seconds.

Victims are completely unaware it’s happening.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection says you have to be vigilant about checking the packaging.

“Be sure that they are packaged securely and there has been no damage done to the packaging, because that could be a sign that someone has lifted the image, taken a skim of the gift card that they can use later when you activate it before you’ve even given it to the recipient,” Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, advised.

Here are consumer protection tips to avoid a gift card scam:

Buy from trusted retailers

Check the packaging

Keep all of your receipts and the activation receipt

If you suspect a scam, report it to the store where the card was purchased or call the phone number on the back of the card.

It’s also a good time to remind your family and friends that gift cards are for gifting, not paying. If someone’s asking you to pay for utilities, taxes, legal bills, unsolicited technical support, or prize money with a gift card, that’s a scam.

If possible, buy a gift card that comes in fully-enclosed packaging

When you receive a gift card, don’t wait to activate it

Check to make sure the funds are there

If that card is drained, report it immediately to the authorities where the card was purchased -- this is important because police want to track where the crime may have occurred, not where it was discovered. Also, report it to the state consumer protection agency in the state where the gift card was purchased.

Also, report it to the state consumer protection agency in the state where the gift card was purchased. In Wisconsin, to file a complaint visit the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128, or email DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

For retailer- and restaurant-issued gift cards, you can also report the crime to the Federal Trade Commission. The toll-free complaint hotline is 1-877-382-4357.

Bank-issued cards should be reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). You can reach the customer assistance group at 1-800-613-6743.

