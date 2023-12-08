Muslim Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Sign for Brown County Jail plus Juvenile Detention Center
Sign for Brown County Jail plus Juvenile Detention Center
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old inmate arrested in October was found dead in his jail cell two days after he was booked into the jail, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Dec. 8.

Abdullahi Abdi-Mohammed was discovered unresponsive in his jail cell on Sunday, Oct. 29 at around 1 a.m. He was transported to the Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Abdi-Mohammed was booked into the Brown County Jail two days prior, on Friday, Oct. 27. Initial information does not indicate foul play or suicide.

Investigations are currently being conducted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and no further information will be provided until the investigations are complete.

The Minnesota branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), is calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into Mohammed’s death.

Action 2 News will provide updates as they are made available.

