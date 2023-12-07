Wisconsin receives $2.5 million to expand rail service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the state will get a $2.5 million in grants to explore expanding rail service in the state, including the possibility of extending service to Green Bay on the Milwaukee to Chicago line.

The funding comes from the Department of Transportations ‘Corridor ID’ program. Five routes will each get a $500,000 for development and planning including:

• Milwaukee to Green Bay: The proposed Corridor would connect the existing Hiawatha service between Chicago, IL and Milwaukee, WI with an extension to Green Bay, WI.

• Milwaukee to Chicago: The proposed Corridor would provide improvements to the existing Hiawatha service between Milwaukee, WI and Chicago, IL by adding new frequencies.

• Milwaukee to Madison to Eau Claire: The proposed Corridor would connect Milwaukee, WI to Minneapolis, MN through Madison, WI and Eau Claire, WI. The proposed Corridor would provide new service on an existing alignment.

• Eau Claire to the Twin Cities: The proposed Corridor would connect St. Paul, MN to Eau Claire, WI. The proposed Corridor would provide a new service on an existing alignment.

• Chicago via La Crosse to St. Paul, Minnesota: The proposed Corridor would initiate a new daily round-trip between Chicago, IL and St. Paul, MN to complement the existing Amtrak long-distance Empire Builder, with an extension to Minneapolis, MN.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich commented on the news on social media, calling it terrific news for the community and the region, saying “the decision is not the end of the line, but it’s a critical piece of the journey to restore passenger train travel to Green Bay.”

