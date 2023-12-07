Wisconsin DNR provides tips on reducing food waste this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR is giving tips on how to save money by avoiding food waste during the holidays. The DNR says studies have found that households are the single largest source of food waste, more than restaurants, grocery stores, and cafeterias combined. Big holiday gatherings can increase the amount of food waste a household produces.

“In the U.S., studies have found that many households on average will throw out about 1/3 of the groceries they buy,” said Sarah Murray of the Wisconsin DNR. “A 2020 study by Penn State estimated that this meant throwing away more than 1,800 dollars worth of food.”

The DNR says to save money and avoid increased food waste while preparing for big holiday gatherings, you should shop with a plan by looking at what you already have and making detailed grocery lists. Also, properly storing food to extend the shelf life of leftovers. For more tips to reduce food waste, you can visit the DNR’s website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.