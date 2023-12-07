U.S. Venture relocating headquarters to downtown Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Venture is moving its corporate headquarters to downtown Appleton, Mayor Jake Woodford announced Thursday.

Woodford said U.S. Venture will move its headquarters to the 222 Building at 222 W. College Avenue, which was originally the Aid Association for Lutherans headquarters. It’s known as the tallest building in Appleton. U.S. Venture already has offices there.

The mayor said it will bring hundreds of good-paying, corporate jobs to the central business district.

“Companies with a significant national footprint, like U.S. Venture, have their pick of locations for corporate headquarters. With this plan to relocate downtown, in the heart of U.S. Venture’s home Fox Cities communities, they are making a clear statement about the way they value their hometown and the people in it,” the mayor wrote in a statement.

U.S. Venture is currently located in Kimberly, at 425 Better Way. The 71-year-old company provides oil and lubricants, manages petroleum and renewable energy terminals and logistics, and commodity trading. Its Breakthrough division is located in the U.S. Venture Center office building inside the Packers’ Titletown District.

Appleton’s mayor said more information will be made public as the process moves forward.

“There is a great deal of work ahead, and many steps of the process to undertake before this move can come to fruition, and the City of Appleton is committed to working tirelessly to facilitate the process while maintaining the transparency and stewardship of resources our taxpayers expect from us,” Woodford wrote.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.