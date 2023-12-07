Significant others share high blood pressure risks

If your spouse has high blood pressure, there's a good chance you'll develop it too, a study finds
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re in a relationship, this health alert might apply to you. If your partner has high blood pressure, there’s a good chance that you do too.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published this finding. Researchers looked at data on thousands of couples in their 40s and older from the U.S., England, China and India.

They found that 47% of couples in England, 38% in the U.S., 21% in China, and almost 20% in India had what’s called “concordant hypertension.” That means if one spouse has it, the other does as well.

A possible reason, authors say, “is that couples’ health behaviors become similar over time.” Same habits, same diets, same stressors.

One of the authors of the study said this is a chance for couples to manage the disease or stress together as a team.

Researchers say this study was the first of its kind and the largest one on this topic so far.

