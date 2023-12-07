People committing acts of kindness to honor child killed in Fox Crossing shooting

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - People are spreading kindness more than 8 years after a tragedy on the Trestle Trail.

Thursday would have been Olivia Stoffel’s 20th birthday. She was killed in a shooting on the recreational trail in Fox Crossing in 2015. Her father, Jonathan, and Adam Bentdahl of Appleton were also shot and killed.

Olivia’s birthday became a “Random Acts of Kindness Day” because Olivia loved spreading joy. Now her family and friends hope everyone uses her birthday to do something nice for someone.

You can see some good deeds on a Facebook group called Olivia’s Heart.

People are sharing their acts of kindness, including donating hats and gloves to schools, cooking a meal for neighbors, buying someone’s coffee or leaving a larger tip on a receipt. No act is too small.

Action 2 News first sat down with Olivia’s mom, Erin, in 2018. She said this is one of the hardest days of the year for her, but the community helps her through it.

“It helps so much just to have so many people take part in something to honor her,” Erin Stoffel Ullmer said.

And she said spreading random acts of kindness really captures Olivia’s energy.

“It’s truly her. Extremely giving and loving person,” Erin said.

A printout can be found on the Olivia’s Heart Facebook page so you can pass along her story as you do a good deed and encourage others to spread kindness. (The post is dated November 22, to help you find it.)

