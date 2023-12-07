Oshkosh drug bust leads to 7 arrests

The men ranged from 24 to 59 years old
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested 7 men after a drug search in Oshkosh.

Officers executed a search warrant on the 1400-block of Walnut St. on Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

Police say the seven men range in age from 24 to 59.

One of them could be charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. Two others could be charged with possession of methamphetamine. The rest could face charges of violating their probation or had outstanding warrants.

