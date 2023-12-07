New summer music programs coming to Lawrence University in the summer

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Young musicians in the area can apply now for two summer music training programs at Lawrence University.

The Lawrence Summer Music Institute and Lawrence Chamber Music Festival will be held during the summer of 2024 and give opportunities for young musicians to learn under the Lawrence Conservatory of Music staff members.

The Lawrence Summer Music Institute will be held from July 14-21 and welcome 20 advanced high school pianists and string players for a program focused on musical development. Under the guidance of the Lawrence Conservatory of Music faculty, the young musicians will take part in private lessons, chamber music coaching, performances, and workshops. Applications can be submitted here: www.lawrence.edu/LSMI.

The Lawrence Chamber Music Festival is for advanced instrumentalists who are 18 and older. It will be held from July 21 to Aug. 4 and provide 30 young adult musicians with chamber music workshops and high-level public performances under the instruction of Lawrence Conservatory of Music faculty and members of the quintet Founders as special guest artists. Applications can be submitted here: www.lawrence.edu/LCMF.

The Chamber Music Festival will overlap with the Mile of Music Festival, giving attendees a chance to collaborate with festival musicians.

“These programs will situate Lawrence as an international hub for chamber music study and performance while dynamically engaging with our local community,” said Michael Mizrahi, the Frank C. Shattuck Professor of Music and director of the Lawrence Summer Music Programs. “We’ll expand into the summer months the innovative programming, exciting performances, and experiential learning opportunities that Lawrence does so well, while deepening our unique and popular relationship with Mile of Music.”

“The Lawrence Conservatory of Music is on the forefront of integrating community collaboration, bold artistic exploration, and career readiness into our world-class music programs,” said Brian Pertl, dean of the Conservatory. “I am so excited that this same approach will now be shared more broadly with both aspiring high school musicians through the Summer Music Institute and aspiring pre-professional musicians through the Lawrence Chamber Music Festival.”

The full press release can be found on the Lawrence University website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.