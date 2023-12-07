Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue achieves highest fire protection rating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another local fire department has earned a prestigious and highly sought rating.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has earned a class one rating, the highest possible, from the insurance services office.

They became the 9th fire department in the state to earn this public protection classification 1, Green Bay Metro was the first department in the state to earn this classification back in 2015.

We are joined in the video above by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Chief Kevin Kloehn to explain more about this rating.

