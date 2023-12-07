Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue achieves highest fire protection rating

Another local fire department has earned a prestigious and highly sought rating.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another local fire department has earned a prestigious and highly sought rating.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has earned a class one rating, the highest possible, from the insurance services office.

They became the 9th fire department in the state to earn this public protection classification 1, Green Bay Metro was the first department in the state to earn this classification back in 2015.

We are joined in the video above by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Chief Kevin Kloehn to explain more about this rating.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Victim identified in Konz Wood Products death
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area

Latest News

The Northeast Wisconsin connection to the murder of a woman in Idaho
Domestic violence concerns following Kali Randall Best murder
Blood cells
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: AI could help people live longer
US Venture headquarters moving
U.S. Venture exploring new headquarters at 222 Building in downtown Appleton
US Venture headquarters moving
US Venture headquarters moving