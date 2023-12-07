MILDER WITH MORE MELTING...

You may hear the sound of water dripping down your home’s downspouts today... Milder weather has arrived in northeast Wisconsin, which is going to melt a lot of our lingering snowpack. High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly in the middle 40s. That’s about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky across northeast Wisconsin. Then, clouds will increase tonight as even warmer air surges into the state. Despite more of a partly sunny sky tomorrow, high temperatures will leap into the lower 50s!

Meanwhile, confidence is growing on what’s going to happen with our next weathermaker... We’ve been tracking this storm over the past several days. Low pressure will pass directly over eastern Wisconsin on Saturday, keeping the coldest air to our northwest. That means RAIN for the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore, with wet snow across the Northwoods. An inch or two of slushy snow may fall across northcentral Wisconsin through Saturday night, while a half inch of rain is possible across eastern portions of the state. Some slippery travel is likely closer to the Upper Michigan border this weekend... Our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Look for colder weather to return as this quick moving storm pulls away. Seasonable highs in the low to middle 30s are likely early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SE 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. More melting. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. LOW: 34, then rising late

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Quite mild, but breezy at times. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy, rainy and breezy. Wet snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Tons of sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery again. HIGH: 35

