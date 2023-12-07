MILD AS WE FINISH THE WORK WEEK

Any sprinkles should fade away before midnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into early Thursday morning, but the clouds will thin and diminish prior to sunrise. Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s to lower 30s as the wind weakens. Look for mostly sunny skies through the day and mild December temperatures. Highs will get into the low/mid 40s so we’ll continue to melt off any lingering snowpack. We’ll be even warmer on Friday with highs approaching 50 degrees.

Meanwhile, we continue to track a stronger storm that’s going to pass through the region this weekend. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests the storm will arrive sooner, and track farther to the northwest. In fact, it now seems like the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore will see more rain through Friday night through Saturday, with more accumulating snow to the NORTHWEST. Recent models indicate between 1-2″ of wet snow for the Rhinelander area and part of the Northwoods. However, this forecast can still change from now and when the storm arrives, as we get more clues on what our atmosphere is really going to do... Stay tuned to the latest forecast on-air and online.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, skies clear and wind weakens late. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. More melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing. A slushy mix to snow mainly NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Early flakes, then variable clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 33

