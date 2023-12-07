“Journey to Adult Success” unveils new transitional living home

The organization aims to help young adults who might struggle to stay on their feet.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An exciting new housing project was unveiled in Green Bay on Thursday.

Nonprofit leaders held a ribbon cutting for a second transitional living home for young adults aging out of foster care. The expansion allows the organization “Journey to Adult Success” to provide an additional twelve beds for young adults who might otherwise become homeless.

The new building is on Baird and Walnut across from Green Bay East High School. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, key community donors, and other supporters attended the ribbon-cutting. The non-profit says the new house was funded by community donors.

Random acts of kindness to honor the memory of Olivia Stoffel
Random acts of kindness to honor the memory of Olivia Stoffel
Random acts of kindness to honor the memory of Olivia Stoffel
Adult tased at Neenah High School
Two women killed in Sheboygan Falls car crash
