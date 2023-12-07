IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase in 2024.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The IRS announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023.

According to the IRS, the contribution limit pertains to employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over was amended in 2022 to include an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment, but it will remain $1,000 for 2024.

The agency said it is also boosting contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save up to $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023.

Additionally, taxpayers can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain conditions.

Further details on these changes and other retirement-related cost-of-living adjustments for 2024 are available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Victim identified in Konz Wood Products death
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area

Latest News

The Northeast Wisconsin connection to the murder of a woman in Idaho
Domestic violence concerns following Kali Randall Best murder
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada
Blood cells
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: AI could help people live longer
US Venture headquarters moving
U.S. Venture exploring new headquarters at 222 Building in downtown Appleton
US Venture headquarters moving
US Venture headquarters moving