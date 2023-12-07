Domestic violence concerns following Kali Randall Best murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In the wake of a murder case in Idaho involving a former Fox Cities woman and her two children, the issue of domestic violence has once again come into the spotlight.

This is the time of year when cases increase, and local shelters want you to know this holiday season you are not alone.

The Victor, Idaho community still mourning one week after the deaths of Kali Randall Best and her two children.

Kali’s husband Jeremy Best, is charged with the murders of Kali and her unborn child and may also face charges for the death of the couple’s 10-month-old son Zeke.

Court documents say a 911 call captured the couple arguing and screaming in the background before Jeremy allegedly shot Kali three times outside their home.

Unfortunately, Kali’s story is not unique - Harbor House in Appleton is seeing domestic violence cases rising.

“Any life that is lost, it impacts a community for generations,” said Kristina Kishbaugh.

Kishbaugh with Harbor House says last year Wisconsin ranked 8th highest in the country for deaths due to domestic violence with 96 homicides. Kishbaugh says the numbers are surprising and unsettling.

“Because you want to hope that we can stop it right. Like how do we get our arms around this to like stop the violence to break the cycle,” said Kishbaugh.

Kishbaugh says as a society we need to talk about this issue constantly so it can reach those in need of services.

“A lot of people get trapped inside relationships because of housing and finances and daycare and all of these things and they say, ‘well why didn’t you just leave’....how?” said Kishbaugh.

Experts say domestic violence cases rise this time of year due to extra stressors during the holiday season, such as the victim feeling shameful when they can’t provide financially for their family, and sometimes abusive actions are taken.

“We see that increase and that response to that shame factor typically comes out violent and when that happens you know the whole community pays,” said Kishbaugh.

As a community, Kishbaugh says if you see someone isolating themselves, touch base with them.

“When people feel those connections and they understand that there are people outside of their relationship that care about them and that love them, that’s what gives them strength to take the next steps,” said Kishbaugh.

The more action taken the more lives like Kali’s can be saved.

If you or a loved one are suffering from domestic abuse, you can call the 24-7 hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text start to 88788.

