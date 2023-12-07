Doctors criticize White House delaying menthol cigarette ban

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anti-smoking advocates are calling a White House move both dangerous and disappointing.

The White House announced it will take more time to review a plan by federal health regulators that would ban menthol cigarettes.

That’s specifically from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which also wrote in a statement, “Menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are designed and marketed to addict children, plain and simple. The tobacco industry has been targeting Black communities with menthol products for decades, leading to disproportionate generational addiction, suffering and death.

The Biden administration is putting off its plan to ban menthol cigarettes until next March.

Some civil rights groups, reportedly sponsored by tobacco companies, argue a ban would unfairly target black smokers.

The FDA has spent years developing a plan to eliminate menthol. It says a ban could prevent hundreds of thousands of smoking deaths in the U.S. over several decades.

Anti-tobacco groups say now they worry the rule o ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars won’t happen at all.

