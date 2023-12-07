Doctors criticize White House delaying menthol cigarette ban

The White House wants more time to review the regulations
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anti-smoking advocates are calling a White House move both dangerous and disappointing.

The White House announced it will take more time to review a plan by federal health regulators that would ban menthol cigarettes.

That’s specifically from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which also wrote in a statement, “Menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are designed and marketed to addict children, plain and simple. The tobacco industry has been targeting Black communities with menthol products for decades, leading to disproportionate generational addiction, suffering and death.

The Biden administration is putting off its plan to ban menthol cigarettes until next March.

Some civil rights groups, reportedly sponsored by tobacco companies, argue a ban would unfairly target black smokers.

The FDA has spent years developing a plan to eliminate menthol. It says a ban could prevent hundreds of thousands of smoking deaths in the U.S. over several decades.

Anti-tobacco groups say now they worry the rule o ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars won’t happen at all.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Victim identified in Konz Wood Products death
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The White House wants more time to review the regulations
Doctors concerned about delay on menthol cigarette ban
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Significant others share high blood pressure risks
Christmas wrappings and packages
Holiday recycling
Brown County recycling center in Ashwaubenon
Holiday recycling: What to recycle, what to toss