CPSC Recall Thursday: Toy magnet sets and Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Here’s a list of the latest recalls:
Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively at myKmarket.com
When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attach to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.
Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SplishSplashFun’s SplishSplash Balls Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Toys
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
