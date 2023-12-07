CPSC Recall Thursday: Toy magnet sets and Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets

Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Here’s a list of the latest recalls:

Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Carrara High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively at myKmarket.com

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attach to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.

Recall: Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet...
Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SplishSplashFun’s SplishSplash Balls Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Toys

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

CPSC testing determined the SplishSplash Balls Reusable Water Balloons do not comply with the...

