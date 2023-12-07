Court documents: Witnesses report hearing shouting, gunshots before Kali Randall Best found dead

Picture of Kali Randall Best and her son Zeke Best. Teton County Sheriff is investigating her...
Picture of Kali Randall Best and her son Zeke Best. Teton County Sheriff is investigating her death and her husband has been charged.(KMVT)
By Alice Reid
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (WBAY) - Before her death, a woman yelled “Stop it, you have a baby” at the man accused of killing her, according to court documents. The documents featured a review of a 911 call recording made on November 30.

It was the night of November 30, around 11:41 p.m., when a deputy responded to the home of Kali and Jeremy Best for a report of a 911 hang-up call. The deputy was informed by dispatch that there were loud sounds of yelling in the background of the phone call and then silence.

Upon further review of the 911 call recording, before the dispatcher answers the line, the probable cause statement says a woman can be heard repeating “Jeremy” and “Jeremy, no”. The statement said there were sounds of a disturbance. A man is heard repeating “yes” in response and then yells “Get the [expletive] back, you’re gonna get shot” followed by “I love you, love you, love you.” No one is on the line when dispatch picks up the call.

The 911 call was one of several pieces of evidence featured in the probable cause statement for the murders of Kali Randall Best and her unborn child. The father, Jeremy Best, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The probable cause statement also noted a witness telling a deputy that he heard Kali yell, “Jeremy, stop it, you have a baby!”

The witness stated he then heard five gunshots. Kali was later found dead by a responding deputy in the driveway of her home. Jeremy had left the scene at that time. The criminal complaint said Kali was shot to death.

The probable cause statement said Kali was about 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. She also had an infant son, Zeke, whom Jeremy took with him and who was found dead the next day. As of this publication, Jeremy Best has not been charged with Zeke’s murder.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Victim identified in Konz Wood Products death
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area

Latest News

U.S. Venture in Appleton
U.S. Venture exploring new headquarters at 222 Building in downtown Appleton
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by...
CPSC Recall Thursday: Toy magnet sets and Reusable Water Balloons with High-Powered Magnets
The White House wants more time to review the regulations
Doctors concerned about delay on menthol cigarette ban
Christmas wrappings and packages
Holiday recycling
Brown County recycling center in Ashwaubenon
Holiday recycling: What to recycle, what to toss