Court documents: Witnesses report hearing shouting, gunshots before Kali Randall Best found dead

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (WBAY) - Before her death, a woman yelled “Stop it, you have a baby” at the man accused of killing her, according to court documents. The documents featured a review of a 911 call recording made on November 30.

It was the night of November 30, around 11:41 p.m., when a deputy responded to the home of Kali and Jeremy Best for a report of a 911 hang-up call. The deputy was informed by dispatch that there were loud sounds of yelling in the background of the phone call and then silence.

Upon further review of the 911 call recording, before the dispatcher answers the line, the probable cause statement says a woman can be heard repeating “Jeremy” and “Jeremy, no”. The statement said there were sounds of a disturbance. A man is heard repeating “yes” in response and then yells “Get the [expletive] back, you’re gonna get shot” followed by “I love you, love you, love you.” No one is on the line when dispatch picks up the call.

The 911 call was one of several pieces of evidence featured in the probable cause statement for the murders of Kali Randall Best and her unborn child. The father, Jeremy Best, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The probable cause statement also noted a witness telling a deputy that he heard Kali yell, “Jeremy, stop it, you have a baby!”

The witness stated he then heard five gunshots. Kali was later found dead by a responding deputy in the driveway of her home. Jeremy had left the scene at that time. The criminal complaint said Kali was shot to death.

The probable cause statement said Kali was about 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. She also had an infant son, Zeke, whom Jeremy took with him and who was found dead the next day. As of this publication, Jeremy Best has not been charged with Zeke’s murder.

