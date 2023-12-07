AmVets holds remembrance ceremony in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - In Oshkosh, AmVets hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance service Thursday morning with singer Franki Moscato leading the opening songs.

Special guest speaker Chris Kolakowski is the Director of Wisconsin’s Veteran’s Museum in Madison. He gave insight into what it was like during the attack.

AmVets’ mission statement is to enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American veterans and to improve their lives and their families’ lives.

