Adult tased at Neenah High School, school district confirmed

Adult was a family member of a student
Neenah High School exterior
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District confirmed with Action 2 News that an adult was tased toward the end of the school day Thursday by a school resource officer.

The school district said a situation happened near the end of the school day in the Neenah High School resource officer’s office that resulted in a student being detained. An adult family member arrived and began to physically interfere with the officer.  A taser device was deployed on the adult family member to assist in taking the adult into custody.

The incident was isolated in the SRO’s office and did not involve a threat to the school or any other students. The school district said other students and staff remained safe as no other people were involved. Additional police officers and medical staff came to the school to assist.

The school district called the situation resolved. It’s unclear at this time if the adult taken into custody will face any charges.

