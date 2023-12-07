3 Brilliant Minutes: Chronic Kidney Disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the US, 37 million people have chronic kidney disease. Many of those could possibly have been prevented if there was a way to catch early signs of the disease.

Conventional kidney health tests typically don’t show any problems until kidneys have lost 50% of their function. But now UK researchers have discovered a link between kidney health and 3D eye scans using non-invasive light.

The hope is to one day have your eyes scanned at your yearly optometrist eye check-up. The eye doctor can look for problems in your eyes; he passes the images to your doctor who can look for (early) problems with your kidneys.

Brad explains in his 3 Brilliant Minutes.

