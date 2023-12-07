3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: AI could help people live longer

Stanford researchers are using AI to calculate wear and tear on 11 major organs
In the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at new research developing a blood test to determine the health of 11 major organs, using AI
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Brad is working an extended shift. Wednesday, he talked about how early detection of kidney disease can lead to remedies or actions to stave off a pending health disaster.

In the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at new research developing a blood test to determine the health of 11 major organs, using artificial intelligence.

Stanford researchers are using AI to look for markers to calculate an organ’s “mileage” and whether it exceeds the owner’s actual age.

So watch 3 Brilliant Minutes to see the future of medicine, and the doctor will be right with you.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Victim identified in Konz Wood Products death
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area

Latest News

The Northeast Wisconsin connection to the murder of a woman in Idaho
Domestic violence concerns following Kali Randall Best murder
In the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at new research developing a blood test...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: AI could help people live longer
US Venture headquarters moving
U.S. Venture exploring new headquarters at 222 Building in downtown Appleton
US Venture headquarters moving
US Venture headquarters moving