3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: AI could help people live longer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Brad is working an extended shift. Wednesday, he talked about how early detection of kidney disease can lead to remedies or actions to stave off a pending health disaster.

In the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at new research developing a blood test to determine the health of 11 major organs, using artificial intelligence.

Stanford researchers are using AI to look for markers to calculate an organ’s “mileage” and whether it exceeds the owner’s actual age.

So watch 3 Brilliant Minutes to see the future of medicine, and the doctor will be right with you.

