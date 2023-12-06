Yoopers Love Ukrainians delivering care packages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers in our area are preparing to bring life-saving aid packages to Ukraine this week.

“There’s a lot of women there without their husbands and just hundreds of children without either older siblings, without their dads, or in some cases without either of their biological parents who are out deployed and fighting,” Humanitarian aid volunteer Tiffany Ampe said.

According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, there are more than 5 million displaced people living within Ukraine. Volunteers with Yoopers Love Ukrainians said they want to bring a sense of hope to orphaned children and people forced out of their homes.

This is their 10th, maybe 11th, trip to Ukraine to help -- they tell us they’ve gone so many times they’ve lost track.

Most of the bags on past trips carried medical supplies. Now the focus is shifting to community-centered support.

Ampe told Action 2 News she’s working with the Ukrainian public library system to add more English-language books. She said the idea is to help young people get more educational and work opportunities in the future.

“They are recognizing the importance of English in moving Ukrainian people forward either towards joining the EU or being more involved in commerce or being a part of public conversations that happen through social media or news formats,” Ampe explained.

People in our area are making a difference by donating babies’ board books all the way up to teen fiction novels.

Ampe said, “It’s totally just a grassroots thing, and it gives me so much faith in humanity. It’s just people saying hey, there’s a problem and I can’t solve it but I can ease suffering in a small way and let’s work on this together.”

Yoopers Love Ukrainians is accepting donations. They made an Amazon Wishlist of their most-needed items, including warm clothes, burn pads and books.

This is their first trip to Ukraine during the holidays, so members are also making Christmas cards and delivering baking supplies for Christmas cookies to organizations taking care of orphans.

“We really want to be in a frame of mind of, hey, we’re walking beside you as best we can and we want to give you joy and bring all the love and hope that Christmas hopefully offers,” said Ampe. “I love connecting with children and just doing things like baking cookies and decorating a Christmas tree and doing things children have a right to have and should experience that connection with adults that are invested in their wellbeing.”

Volunteers leave on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The volunteer group has been delivering medical supplies. This trip is focused on orphans and the displaced war victims.

