Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo coming to Oshkosh this weekend

The all-new Ice Fishing Expo will take place Friday through Sunday at the Sunnyview Exposition Center in Oshkosh.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas will be coming early for area ice anglers.

The all-new Ice Fishing Expo will take place Friday through Sunday at the Sunnyview Exposition Center in Oshkosh.

There has not been an ice fishing expo of any kind held in the state believe it or not since 2017.

Every possible need you can imagine for ice fishing will be under one roof. In the video above, we are joined by Don Kirby, the Expo Coordinator, to tell us more about the event.

