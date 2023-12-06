WBAY Cares: Averi receives new medical bed thanks to donors

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Crossing girl living with epilepsy is now sleeping safely thanks to a generous outpouring of support from the community.

We first introduced you to 8-year-old Averi Conner last month when insurance denied her family’s request for a special medical bed. 18 minutes after our story aired, a $5,000 donation came in to finally put the Conners over their fundraising goal.

Averi’s mother, Ashley, has tried to track down that anonymous donor but hasn’t had any luck. She’s hoping to reach them through this story with a message of thanks and to show them how their kindness will impact more than just Averi.

“Thank you so much. You don’t know how much it means,” said Ashley Conner, Averi’s mother. “It’s life-changing. It’s helped our family in many different ways.”

That secret $5,000 donation to Averi’s GoFundMe, coupled with cookie sales, raffle events, and a gift from the CEO of Cubby Beds made this moment possible.

The delivery truck finally pulled up to the conner’s house a few weeks ago and after some assembly the magic moment.

“We opened the door, said come on in. Her eyes just lit up and she’s WOW! And she ran and jumped on the bed!” said Ashley.

After sleeping two years on a couch, so Ashley could monitor Averi during as many as 50 seizures a night, the 8-year-old is now able to sleep safely.

“It just zips right in and then you don’t have any entrapment,” said Ashley.

Independently in her new bed, which has a camera motion and temperature sensors, and more.

“There’s been quite a few activities that have been caught on the camera and I send that to her neurologist in Madison. He thinks it’s really awesome. He’s like wow. We can do at-home EEGs really good now,” said Ashley.

“So hopefully this will help us stay home more instead of being in the hospital more,” said Ashley.

Ashley says it may be a coincidence but since sleeping in the cubby bed the number of seizures Averi experiences cut in half.

Ashley’s sleep has also improved now that she’s off the couch.

“My back is so much better. I sleep on my mattress in my bed in my room.”

She has peace of mind with Averi’s new bed sending alerts to her smart devices.

“It’ll say motion or sound in Averi’s bed. It will yell at me in the night and tell me, then I wake up and can see what’s happening before I run to the room and make sure she’s ok. It’s great.”

Even better, the conners now plan to pay it forward with the extra $3,500 raised over their goal to help purchase a cubby bed for another family denied by insurance.

“We know how it feels and it’s not something anybody should have to go through, so we want to help what we can,” said Ashley. “It’s just nice to know that we really come together when it counts.”

Ashley says the fundraising events may continue in the future.

She’s considering starting a foundation in Averi’s name to give more children with special needs a safe night’s sleep. She’s already started a Facebook group.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.