WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Virginia. (LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A Shih Tzu in Virginia had to be rescued while seemingly pretending to be Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.”

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Fairfax County.

In a video released by the Fairfax County Police Department, the rescuers can be seen using a Sawzall to cut through the ceiling and pull down the air vent. They are then able to coax the little dog out and bundle her up in a blanket before handing her off to her owner.

The thankful owner said she will take the Shih Tzu to the vet for a checkup on her health, but the dog is expected to be OK.

“This dog has watched her favorite Christmas movie ‘Die Hard’ way too many times,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Award-winning gymnast Simone Biles, wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens, wears a GOAT...
Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Latest News

A Fox Crossing girl living with epilepsy is now sleeping safely thanks to a generous...
WBAY Cares: Averi receives new medical bed thanks to donors
Planned Parenthood abortion services available in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin plans to resume abortion services in Sheboygan after court ruling
The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air...
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war