“Trouble in Toyland” shows dangerous toys to avoid this holiday season

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday shopping is already in full swing, and parents should be aware of what to watch out for when buying gifts to give to their child.

The 38th annual 2023 Trouble in Toyland report was recently released.

Dr. Laura Houser, pediatrician with UW Health Kids, says it’s important to be mindful of toys with microphones, cameras, location trackers that can be used to collect personal information. Parents or caretakers should be disabling any Bluetooth connections or check security protections.

Another factor to look out for is choking hazards, especially water beads that expand in water can look like candy to young children.

Dr. Houser also says it’s important to keep an eye out for toys that are counter-fit, have been recalled or not tested.

