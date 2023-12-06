SPOTTY SNOW & RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT, WARMING TREND REACHING 50S BY FRIDAY

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are expected for the rest of Wednesday, but a light wintry mix may develop around sunset and shortly thereafter. While some flakes, mixed with sleet may fall, our air and pavement temperatures will likely be above freezing. Our severe weather outlook for the evening drive home is VERY LOW. Isolated icy spots can’t be ruled out, but most roads will be just damp.

You’ll also notice some gusty winds this evening. That’s a hint that a warm front is passing through the region. In the front’s wake, milder weather arrives tomorrow and Friday. Over the next couple days, highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This “balmy” December weather will likely melt away the snow that’s in your front yard.

Meanwhile, we continue to track a stronger storm that’s going to pass through the region this weekend. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests the storm will arrive sooner, and track farther to the northwest. In fact, it now seems like the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore will see more rain through Saturday night, with more accumulating snow to the NORTHWEST. Recent models indicate between 1-2″ of wet snow for the Rhinelander area and part of the Northwoods. However, this forecast CAN STILL CHANGE from now and when the storm arrives, as we get more clues on what our atmosphere is really going to do... Stay tuned to the latest forecast on-air and online.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: SW 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, gusty evening, but the wind weakens late. A spotty wintry mix is possible. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. More melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing. A slushy mix to snow mainly NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Early flakes, then variable clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. A chance of flakes at night. HIGH: 33

