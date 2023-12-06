Sheboygan County abortion services can resume after Circuit Court decision

Attorney General Josh Kaul holds a news conference the morning after a Dane Co. judge ruled an...
Attorney General Josh Kaul holds a news conference the morning after a Dane Co. judge ruled an 1849 law did not apply to abortions.(WMTV-TV/Mackenzie Davis)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The court battle isn’t over, but for now, those supporting abortion rights in Wisconsin are celebrating a big win.

Just one day after a Dane County judge upheld her previous ruling, citing that a law passed in 1849 doesn’t apply to consensual medical abortions, the state’s Attorney General says abortion providers can now be assured of operating legally, even though an appeal is expected.

Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke to reporters in Madison this morning, stressing that even though an appeal is expected, all of the clinics where Planned Parenthood performs abortions will be allowed to operate, without fear of violating the law. Clinics in Madison and Milwaukee resumed abortion services in September after the Dane county judge’s initial decision in July.

“This decision can be appealed, I expect it likely will be, so other courts will weigh in on this but for now this is a major win for reproductive freedom in Wisconsin and we are prepared to defend that victory and reproductive freedom as we move forward,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Conservatives in the state have interpreted the 1849 law as banning abortions, since the u-s supreme court’s decision in June of 2022 to overturn Roe v Wade, giving individual states, like Wisconsin, the power to regulate the procedure.

“She has ruled that it does not apply to consensual medical abortions, the whole statute has nothing to do with a consensual medical abortion which is an extraordinary leap in logic. She is saying it only applies to feticide,” said Matt Sande of Pro-Life Wisconsin.

If the case does go before the State Supreme Court, liberals have a 4-3 advantage, at least through the next election in 2025.

