Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Fire Department releases new information on Konz Wood Products incident
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games
“Trouble in Toyland” shows dangerous toys to avoid this holiday season
A firefighter suffered serious burns when fire destroyed a house on Marinette's Wisconsin St.
Marinette community shows support for house fire victims
Attorney General Josh Kaul holds a news conference the morning after a Dane Co. judge ruled an...
Sheboygan County abortion services can resume after Circuit Court decision
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect