Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ after fire in Upper Michigan

STEPHENSON, MI. (WBAY) - A major fire is unfolding in downtown Stephenson, Michigan in Menominee County. Two streets are closed as multiple departments responded to what’s known locally as “Old Solander Building.”

Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department say the fire began around 12:30 PM Wednesday afternoon. Video shows flames shooting out of upper story windows.

We are working to find out more details from our partner station and will update this story when those become available.

