Research raises alarm about compound in hair-straightening products

Siloxanes are linked to liver, lung, and nervous system damage in animals
Scientists say levels of siloxanes surged in rooms where products were used, especially when heat was applied to the styling.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Put down the hair brush. A new study might change your hair care routine.

Scientists warn that using hair straightening products could be much more dangerous than previously thought. This study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

It found most products that produce shiny, frizz-free hair include a compound known as siloxanes. The products include shampoos, conditioners, sprays, creams, lotions, gels, oils, waxes and pomades.

Researchers studying these products say the amount of siloxanes surged every time they were used in room emission experiments. When heat was applied to the styling, it increased emissions even more, by 50 to 310%.

That’s alarming, because health officials say siloxanes are linked to liver, lung, and nervous system damage in animals. This has not yet been tested on humans.

The concern is that you’re breathing in the chemical in small spaces, like a bathroom.

Researchers hope this leads to more studies, including how these types of emissions impact our atmosphere.

