Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - The Packers’ all-time leading scorer, kicker Mason Crosby, is playing for another team.

ESPN and the NFL Network report the L.A. Rams signed Crosby to the practice squad and intends to get him on the active roster soon.

Crosby, 39, became a free agent after the 2022 season, at the end of a 3-year, $12 million contract, and sold his Green Bay home in May. He worked out for Los Angeles before the Rams played the Packers at Lambeau Field in November but didn’t get a deal in place to have Crosby facing his former team.

Crosby was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft and was part of the Packers’ Super Bowl 45 championship team.

