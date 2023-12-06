Reports: L.A. Rams sign former Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) after kicking the winning field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - The Packers’ all-time leading scorer, kicker Mason Crosby, is playing for another team.

ESPN and the NFL Network report the L.A. Rams signed Crosby to the practice squad and intends to get him on the active roster soon.

Crosby, 39, became a free agent after the 2022 season, at the end of a 3-year, $12 million contract, and sold his Green Bay home in May. He worked out for Los Angeles before the Rams played the Packers at Lambeau Field in November but didn’t get a deal in place to have Crosby facing his former team.

Crosby was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft and was part of the Packers’ Super Bowl 45 championship team.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Konz Wood Products offers employees counseling after fatal accident
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game in Milwaukee (AP...
Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee
All-Pro Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
Packers nominate De’Vondre Campbell for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Kingsley Enagbare (#55) signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium to raise money for the...
Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army on victory Monday
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Packers with “hunter” mentality during hot streak