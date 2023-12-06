Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin plans to resume abortion services in Sheboygan after court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday evening it would resume abortion at its Sheboygan health center “as soon as possible” after a ruling made in Dane County.

PPWI says that Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper made a ruling today that re-affirmed previous decision that said statute 940.04 (Wisconsin’s 1849 law on abortion) does not apply to consensual abortion care.

Here is the full statement from Michelle Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin:

“Today’s ruling is another important step forward in restoring and expanding access to abortion in Wisconsin. Since the overturning of Roe, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has maintained that Wis. Stat. 940.04 could not be enforced against abortion providers. This final ruling again confirms this. We are grateful to Attorney General Kaul and Governor Evers for their leadership and efforts to protect reproductive freedom in Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide abortion care services at our Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee and our Madison East Health Center and will resume abortion services at our Sheboygan health center as soon as possible. While we celebrate this ruling, there is more to be done. We will continue essential work to help protect and expand reproductive freedom in Wisconsin so that everyone who needs comprehensive reproductive health care in our state can get the nonjudgmental and compassionate care they deserve.”

