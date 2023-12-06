Packers players help kids with holiday shopping

Players helped families in the Brown County Pals mentoring program
Several players joined kids in the Brown County Pals mentoring program
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - They may not be as nimble as St. Nicholas, but some Green Bay Packers helped families fill some stockings. With some help from Meijer, several players joined local kids to do some holiday shopping.

The kids are with the Brown County Pals program. The Pals program is a mentoring partnership where volunteers match with children ages 3 to 17 and support their self-esteem and confidence, teach them new skills, and help them adjust to life changes.

Each family received a gift card to pay for their gifts.

The Packers say Josiah Deguara, Kingsley Enagbare, Anthony Johnson Jr., Arron Mosby and Rasheed Walker joined in the fun Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Autopsy scheduled after incident at Konz Wood Products
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

Kingsley Enagbare (#55) signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium to raise money for the...
Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army on victory Monday
The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.
TOYS FOR TOTS giving season nearing the end
Lambeau Field Atrium indoors
Packers celebrate victory Monday at Salvation Army autograph signing
Packages on a doorstep
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Shippers Scam spikes with the holidays