Packers players help kids with holiday shopping

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - They may not be as nimble as St. Nicholas, but some Green Bay Packers helped families fill some stockings. With some help from Meijer, several players joined local kids to do some holiday shopping.

The kids are with the Brown County Pals program. The Pals program is a mentoring partnership where volunteers match with children ages 3 to 17 and support their self-esteem and confidence, teach them new skills, and help them adjust to life changes.

Each family received a gift card to pay for their gifts.

The Packers say Josiah Deguara, Kingsley Enagbare, Anthony Johnson Jr., Arron Mosby and Rasheed Walker joined in the fun Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.