LIGHT MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY... KEEPING AN EYE ON THE WEEKEND

Look for variably cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20s. A warm front moving through the region tomorrow afternoon may produce a light wintry mix in the afternoon and evening... but with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s no major impacts are expected at this time. Winds will turn southerly late in the day and could be a bit brisk.

That will lead to even milder air building in for the end of the week. Low to mid 40s are on track for Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Highs around 50° are possible on Friday with a few more clouds and some stronger winds. Try to take advantage of these 2 days if you can because there is a system we are monitoring for the weekend.

We’re tracking a stronger storm that will pass through the region weekend. While we have some confidence on the TIMING of the storm, the PATH that the storm will take remains uncertain. If it tracks far enough to our southeast, we’ll stay dry with cloudy and breezy weather. However, if the storm pushes far enough to the west to impact Wisconsin, we may see a wintry mix, turning into several inches of snow.... Our weather team will continue to gather the latest weather information, and track the changes as this big weathermaker gets closer to us. Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, then a partial clearing. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix is possible late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Early clouds and fog, then sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Then a chagne to wintry mix turning and snow. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Early flakes. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Cold and brisk. Lingering flakes. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 31

