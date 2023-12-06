Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV

University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says(FOX5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Fire Department releases new information on Konz Wood Products incident
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games
“Trouble in Toyland” shows dangerous toys to avoid this holiday season
A firefighter suffered serious burns when fire destroyed a house on Marinette's Wisconsin St.
Marinette community shows support for house fire victims
Attorney General Josh Kaul holds a news conference the morning after a Dane Co. judge ruled an...
Sheboygan County abortion services can resume after Circuit Court decision
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect